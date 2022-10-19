Rep. Tiffany questions Wisconsin's 100% carbon-free electricity goals

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-7th Congressional District) stopped in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday to talk about the future of energy in Wisconsin.
Rep. Tiffany criticized Governor Tony Evers proposal to have Wisconsin use 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. The congressman said it would drive up electric costs and in turn, drive up inflation.
He cited a report from a group called American Experiment which said a carbon free electric grid would cost billions more than if the state continued to use the current power grid.
It was in 2019 that Governor Evers announced the carbon goal, and created the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy to achieve it. But on Wednesday, Rep. Tiffany said Wisconsinites should receive their electricity from whomever can provide it for the cheapest rate.
"Are people willing to do the mining that will be required to move towards what people call 'renewable energy?'" he said. "At this point I just don't think the math is there and it's really going to harm our economy if there is too rapid of a transition that is being forced by the subsidies that are out there from the federal government."
According to a 2022 report from the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, the cost of not doing anything to curb the effects of climate change is also in the billions of dollars, and would be costly for all aspects of Wisconsinites lives.