Rep. Tiffany will not run for Senate against incumbent Baldwin

WASHINGTON D.C. (WQOW) - GOP Congressman Tom Tiffany announced that he will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2024, leaving the Republican field clear for someone else to run against incumbent Tammy Baldwin.
"While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives," Tiffany said in a statement to News 18.
Tiffany, who represents the 7th Congressional District of Wisconsin, was seen as a potential challenger to the Democrat Baldwin after Rep. Mike Gallagher, who represents the 8th Congressional District, opted not to run for Senate.
In his statement, Tiffany said he will continue to "holding the Biden administration accountable" as he runs for reelection in his Congressional district.
Baldwin was first elected to the Senate in 2012. The 2024 election will be on November 5.