Rep. Tom Tiffany bringing back FARM Act bill

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Wisconsin Congressman reintroduced a bill that he said would protect the future of farming on Friday.
Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany of the 7th Congressional District met with supporters at Custer Farms Inc. in Chippewa County.
There, he announced he's bringing back the Future Agriculture Retention Management Act, also known as the FARM Act.
This bill would eliminate tax incentives that help finance the building of solar panel and wind arrays on agricultural lands. Tiffany said these arrays often permanently take agricultural land off the grid.
Tiffany added this bill would not only save American farmland, but also protect long-term food security.
"We need to produce all the food that we can," Tiffany said. "That should be number one in terms of our policy goals and you do see it with the inflation in food costs at this point. Let's make sure we're producing sufficient food supplies to be able to make sure that consumers have reasonable costs at the grocery stores."
Tiffany said the bill was introduced in the last legislative session but did not get a hearing. So he hopes this time around, it will at least get a hearing in the Committee of Jurisdiction.