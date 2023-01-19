Rep. Van Orden assigned to Agriculture, Veterans' Affairs committees

WASHINGTON D.C. (WQOW) - Recently sworn-in Representative Derrick Van Orden announced what committees he will serve on in Congress.
They are the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans' Affairs Committees.
“I’m thrilled to be appointed to the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans’ Affairs Committees. These are three huge wins for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. Rural communities like ours have been underrepresented for too long, and our service men and women deserve an advocate who has walked in their shoes. I’m looking forward to better serving our farmers, veterans, and those who rely on rural infrastructure along the Mississippi River and beyond," he said in a press release.
The Ag Committee will spearhead the development of the upcoming farm bill and oversee policies that benefit farmers and agriculture workers.