Rep. Van Orden joins House veterans calling for McCarthy speaker vote

WASINGTON DC (WQOW) - After two days of voting for a new House speaker, no one has received enough votes to be elected to the role. This is leaving members of Congress to grow increasingly frustrated as Rep. Kevin McCarthy garners the vast majority, but not enough votes, to allow them to move on as a governing body.
Related: GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
Representative-elect for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden joined a group of 17 veterans and House Republicans calling for their colleagues to vote for McCarthy. Almost two-dozen Republicans have been voting for nominees other than McCarthy, who can only lose four votes to be elected as Speaker.
Van Orden called this "obstructionism" and said it is "detrimental to our nation" in his speech with other veterans on Thursday.
“We are here to serve the American people,” said Van Orden. “We all put a uniform on before. Well, this is my uniform now, and I plan on serving the people of the United States of America. The people standing behind me have regularly, consistently, over decades proven that they’re willing to put something greater than themselves, above themselves."
The House cannot move on to other responsibilities, such as swearing in members, until they elect a speaker. Van Orden was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday.