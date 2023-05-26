Rep. Van Orden visits Eau Claire to hear what locals want in next Farm Bill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 3rd Congressional District Rep. Derrick Van Orden was in Eau Claire Friday to talk about new agriculture legislation.
The Congressman met with his agriculture advisory board to hear input about the upcoming Farm Bill.
During the meeting, local farmers and agricultural leaders told him what they would like to see included in the bill. Common items discussed were increasing crop insurance coverage and improving trade relations with China.
Van Orden called the agricultural industry "crucial" for the country and said it's important to have these roundtable discussions.
"Agriculture and nutrition are the things that have the most effect on the most amount of Americans for the most amount of time," Van Orden said.
Van Orden currently serves on the House Committee of Agriculture.
Every five years, Congress passes legislation that sets national agriculture policies. It's commonly known as the Farm Bill.
Friday he announced a 'digital constituent input form' where farmers can provide their ideas online. Click/tap Farm Bill Feedback if you'd like to fill out the form.