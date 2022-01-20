Retired pediatrician announces run for 3rd Congressional District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse announced on Thursday that he is running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, becoming the latest in a string of Democrats looking to fill the position after Rep. Ron Kind decided not to run for reelection.
Neumann made the announcement at the Eau Claire Democratic Resource Center, where he told reporters the pillars of his campaign platform are healthcare, the environment, security and justice.
Neumann said that campaigning is difficult, but he's a better candidate today than he was two years ago, and he believes his time as a physician has allowed him to see into the human heart in a unique way.
"I want to have that as the basis of whatever I can do as a politician, to remember the empathy and the consideration that I've learned as a doctor," he said. "But also, when you are at the bedside, you do not see right and left."
In 2020 Neumann challenged Rep. Kind for the same seat, but lost to the incumbent in the primary.
He faces several opponents going into the February primary. Democrats Rebecca Cooke, Brett Knudsen, Deb McGrath, and Brad Pfaff will also be on the ballot. On the Republican side, Derrick Van Orden is running to represent the district.
The primary is August 9, and the election is November 8.
The 3rd Congressional District represents much of western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and Dunn County to the north, Portage County to the east, and Grant County to the south.