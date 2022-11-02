Ron Johnson leads in Marquette Poll, campaigns in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - With less than a week to go before the midterm election, incumbent Senate candidate Ron Johnson campaigned in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, rallying to get Republican voters to the polls.
In the latest Marquette Poll released Wednesday, Johnson is leading over Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes by 2%, but his lead has narrowed over the past few weeks. In the previous poll collected between October 3 through October 9, Johnson was leading over Barnes by 6%.
Johnson said that doesn't worry him. He said races are often close in Wisconsin and he is confident in his return to Washington.
"The truth is the left are the ones that are dividing this nation," Johnson said. "The left is angry. We're concerned. We're trying to save this nation, we're trying to heal and unify it. President Biden, as much as he's promised that's his number one goal, has done the exact opposite."
He said he wants to strengthen the country by decreasing deficit spending to fight inflation, and by countering the "Democrats' war on fossil fuels" to become energy independent.