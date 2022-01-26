Sarah Godlewski continues rural Wisconsin campaign tour in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - An Eau Claire native and U.S. Senate candidate is emphasizing her dedication to rural communities after stopping in Augusta as part of her statewide rural campaign tour.
Sarah Godlewski visited the farm of Matthew Gabler in Augusta on Wednesday. She learned about how he cares for his livestock and his concerns for the agriculture industry. Godlewski plans to focus on farmers like Gabler should she be elected.
She mentioned how our state has been number one in farm bankruptcies for years and wants to make sure Wisconsin has a representative on the agriculture committee.
To further help farmers, she wants to make sure milk pricing meets the needs of the 21st century.
She also said good internet is a necessity, not a luxury, and wants to make broadband internet access a public utility. She also wants to broaden access to quality medical care.
"People will say, 'well, just do some telemedicine.' Well, they don't have access to broadband so they can't see specialists that they don't have access to," Godlewski said. "We have to make sure that people have access to quality care. Also, we don't have pharmacists in rural communities and so when we're looking at drug prices and how people can compete, small pharmacies here in Wisconsin can't compete either."
Godlewski also made stops in Merill and Superior as part of her campaign.
She is currently serving as the Wisconsin state treasurer in Madison and will run for Ron Johnson's senate seat in the upcoming fall election season.