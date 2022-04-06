School board candidates respond to election outcome

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Voters on Tuesday chose Tim Nordin, Marquell Johnson and Stephanie Farrar for Eau Claire school board after what Nordin called a difficult and nasty race.
"It's really an amazing win for the city of Eau Claire, really for the students of Eau Claire for sending a message that our schools are for every single student. Our LGBTQ+ students, our students of color, every student is welcome, and our community has said that," Nordin said.
Now incumbents Nordin and Johnson are looking forward to getting back to work.
"There's a lot of change that still has to happen but there's a lot of momentum moving towards greater acceptance of differences, greater appreciation of the wide variety of opportunities that we can provide," Johnson said.
New-comer Farrar said she is excited to be joining them on the board.
"I'm looking forward to getting to work on our equity goals in our district especially, but I'm also looking forward to working with every single family and making sure every students needs are met."
Corey Cronrath who was also running for school board but did not receive enough votes to be elected sent News 18 the following statement:
This election has been a really good experience for me. I want to thank you for welcoming me into your community. Many of you supported me, most of you asked good hard questions, and three of you need to work on your emotional intelligence.
My family moved here to become part of a community with deep roots. You have accepted us with open arms and I am very grateful for that. I have been able to develop many new relationships on this journey and I hope they continue to grow.
We are One Team.