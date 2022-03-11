Sen. Baldwin, Democrats introduce legislation to cap insulin prices

(WQOW) - Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is joining her Democratic colleagues in co-sponsoring legislation that would cap off out of pocket costs for insulin.
Under the Affordable Insulin Now Act, patients would pay no more then $35 a month for their insulin through Medicare, private group or individual insurance plans.
Sen. Baldwin said the legislation, if passed, would hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for setting medication costs at extreme rates. She added it would also bring some relief to some of her constituents, who say that they'll spend upwards of $6,000 a year on insulin alone.
"There's just no justification for why we in the U.S. are paying two to three times what somebody needing insulin in another country would pay," said Baldwin. "The only choices it boils down to is whether to pay for your insulin or pay for your grocery bill. And especially with prices going up right now, it's a real, real struggle."
Baldwin is hoping this is just the first step toward reaching some sort of regulation of medication prices across the board. She said she would love to see this drive from her and her colleagues snowball into other legislation in the same realm, including support for allowing Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices for its beneficiaries.
Baldwin says she and her colleagues are searching for bipartisan support of the bill. While it has been cosponsored by 25 democrats in the Senate, it will need GOP to get on board as well to pass into law.