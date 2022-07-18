Sen. Baldwin introduces bill to protect marriage equality

(WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) joined other U.S. Senators in introducing the Respect for Marriage Act, an act intended to provide legal protections for marriage equality.
If passed, the Respect for Marriage Act would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as the union between one man and one woman. DOMA was ruled unconstitutional in 2015 when the Supreme Court decided Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the right to marriage is guaranteed to same-sex couples.
"Marriage equality is a constitutional right that has been well established by the Supreme Court as precedent, and this freedom should be protected," Sen. Baldwin said in a statement.
Senator Diane Feinstein (D-California) who is also introducing this bill said in a statement that when the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, they indicated they are "willing to attack other constitutional rights, including same-sex and interracial marriage."
"Our bill would repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act and ensure that marriage equality remains the law of the land," Sen. Feinstein said.
Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) joined the two others in calling for the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, saying this is another step toward protecting the rights of all Americans.
The statement from Sen. Baldwin listed legislators in the House of Representatives who are also introducing the Respect for Marriage Act, including Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).