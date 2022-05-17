Sen. Baldwin joins 29 Senators in saying action is needed on formula shortage

(WQOW) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin joined 28 other lawmakers in a letter calling for manufacturers to increase production of baby formula amid the ongoing shortage.
Abbott Labs, a major formula manufacturer, had to recall their product and pause production last month. But even as news broke Monday that the FDA is allowing them to begin making formula again, it will be a few weeks before they hit shelves.
"It's very clear that action is needed," Baldwin said. "No parent should be worrying about where they are going to get baby formula especially if their infant has special nutritional needs."
Sen. Baldwin told News 18 that the FDA should have realized the effect closing the plant would have on the overall supply, but is glad they are taking action now.
"It's complicated enough to be a new parent and juggling all that you do with your new baby," Sen. Baldwin said. "It's just a real crisis for people who are experiencing this right now."
Baldwin also told News 18 the FDA is looking at relaxing red tape on importing baby formula that has been approved for sale in other countries with strict regulations.