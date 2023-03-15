Sen. James introduces new abortion exceptions bill in Wisconsin legislature

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A bill co-authored by a state lawmaker from Altoona would allow certain exceptions for abortion.
On Wednesday Republican Senator Jesse James introduced legislation that would provide exceptions to Wisconsin's current 1849 abortion law.
Those exceptions would include rape, incest, and if the mother's life is in danger.
The current state law allows a woman to get an abortion only if it's used to save her life and is performed at a hospital.
Sen. James said abortion should not be used as a form of birth control, and believes it's for rare, traumatic scenarios.
As a former sensitive crimes investigator, he said he's seen cases where these exceptions could've helped.
"These are the tough cases. And the thing is, people want to pretend that they don't exist, but in all reality, in our world, which is a very evil world today, they do exist. And we have to take into consideration that this does happen," said Sen. James.
The bill has been sent out to legislators for co-sponsorship.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which rolled back abortion rights in nearly half of the states, including Wisconsin.
Abortion remains legal in neighboring states such as Minnesota and Illinois.