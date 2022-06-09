Senate candidate unveils Workers' Bill of Rights plan in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Candidate for U.S. Senate Alex Lasry stopped in Eau Claire Thursday to unveil his new Workers' Bill of Rights plan.
He made the stop at Local 434 and received a tour of the former school building before speaking to area union workers, hearing their concerns and answering questions.
Lasry said he wanted to unveil his plan in Eau Claire because of the economic growth our area has seen in the past few years.
His Workers' Bill of Rights includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, guaranteed paid leave for workers, and guaranteeing every worker has the right to join a union.
"Unions are the ticket to the middle class, and if we can make sure everybody has the ability to get a good paying union job I think we're really going to start to see America continue its strong growth, and make sure that we've got the work force training and jobs of the future," he said.
Lasry, a Democrat, is looking to unseat Republican Senator Ron Johnson. But first he has to be chosen as the Democratic candidate among several others vying to be named on the ticket.