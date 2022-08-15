Senator Baldwin joins Pfaff in Eau Claire for "Reproductive Rights Roundtable"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local residents spoke directly with legislators about their experience with reproductive health, at a roundtable discussion at Red's Mercantile in Eau Claire on Monday.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was in town to participate in the discussion, and she heard the story of a local woman who told the group of how she had a miscarriage during the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She told the group how her primary physician was scrambling to adjust to the new reality of providing her the best care possible while staying within the legal boundaries of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.
Senator Baldwin put her opinion on the gravity of the situation in plain language.
"Providers, doctors, nurses could face prison time, fines, and women in this state have lost the freedom to plan when and whether to have a family, to seek health care and to control their own bodies," Baldwin said.
Brad Pfaff, who recently won the democratic primary for Wisconsin’s third congressional district, organized the event. He was the only male at the table. He shared his experiences with he and his wife making reproductive decisions with their doctor about whether or not to have more children.
"I can tell you this, there was no room in that office, with the OB[GYN] for partisan politicians or for supreme court justices," Pfaff said. "That was a one-on-one conversation with our doctor making sure we could move forward as a family."
Two of Pfaff’s opponent’s in the democratic primary, Deb McGrath of Menomonie and Rebecca Cooke from Eau Claire, also participated in the discussion, as well as local representative Jodi Emerson. The event was held at Rebecca Cooke's business, Red's Mercantile.
Pfaff is running against Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden.