Senator Jesse James comments on 'Tiny Tot Tax Cut'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's no secret that the cost of baby products can add up quick and a new bill aims to save parents money at the checkout line.
Senator Jesse James of Altoona co-introduced the 'Tiny Tot Tax Cut' bill that would eliminate the state sales tax on a wide variety of childcare and baby care essentials.
The items included for tax exemption include diapers, baby bottles, strollers, and pacifiers.
James said the average Wisconsin family can spend over $2,000 a year in child product expenses. He said the proposed cuts would save families about $55 a month.
A childcare expert told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN the money saved will help families who are struggling.
"I think the economy, I think the pandemic, I think inflation, all of these issues have really exacerbated the diaper need," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Executive Director Meagan Johnson.
James said the bill is an investment for young families and the state.
If the proposal passes — he hopes the tax cuts will incentivize people to stay in Wisconsin.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, at least 17 states already created sales tax exemptions for diapers.