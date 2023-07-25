 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows tonight will remain in the 70s, which
will limit the ability to cool down between two hot afternoons
today and Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Senator Jesse James comments on 'Tiny Tot Tax Cut'

  • Updated
  • 0
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's no secret that the cost of baby products can add up quick and a new bill aims to save parents money at the checkout line.

Senator Jesse James of Altoona co-introduced the 'Tiny Tot Tax Cut' bill that would eliminate the state sales tax on a wide variety of childcare and baby care essentials.

The items included for tax exemption include diapers, baby bottles, strollers, and pacifiers.

James said the average Wisconsin family can spend over $2,000 a year in child product expenses. He said the proposed cuts would save families about $55 a month.

A childcare expert told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN the money saved will help families who are struggling.

"I think the economy, I think the pandemic, I think inflation, all of these issues have really exacerbated the diaper need," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Executive Director Meagan Johnson.

James said the bill is an investment for young families and the state.

If the proposal passes — he hopes the tax cuts will incentivize people to stay in Wisconsin.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, at least 17 states already created sales tax exemptions for diapers.

