Senator Tammy Baldwin joins group of senators to introduce new RESTRICT Act

(WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) joined a group of bipartisan senators Tuesday to introduce the RESTRICT Act.
It stands for: Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology.
According to the senators, this comes among the growing concern of the threat of national security from TikTok.
The act would require the Department of Commerce to create an infrastructure to identify and mitigate foreign information and communications technologies that are a potential risk to national security.
Senator Baldwin said that the RESTRICT Act is a move in the right direction to protect users now and in the future.
"This legislation takes that common sense step forward to protect Wisconsinites and Americans online from social media and tech giants owned by foreign advisories," said Baldwin.
The bill is backed by people on both sides of the aisle. A hearing date has not yet been set.