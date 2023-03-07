 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Senator Tammy Baldwin joins group of senators to introduce new RESTRICT Act

  • 0
Congress
MGN

(WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) joined a group of bipartisan senators Tuesday to introduce the RESTRICT Act.

It stands for: Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology.

According to the senators, this comes among the growing concern of the threat of national security from TikTok.

The act would require the Department of Commerce to create an infrastructure to identify and mitigate foreign information and communications technologies that are a potential risk to national security.

Senator Baldwin said that the RESTRICT Act is a move in the right direction to protect users now and in the future.

"This legislation takes that common sense step forward to protect Wisconsinites and Americans online from social media and tech giants owned by foreign advisories," said Baldwin.

The bill is backed by people on both sides of the aisle. A hearing date has not yet been set.

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you