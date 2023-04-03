Spring 2023 election: What to know before you vote, how many people have voted in Eau Claire already?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsinites are set to hit the polls for the spring election Tuesday. But are you already registered? Do you know what to bring? Do you have a disability and need help casting your ballot? How many have already voted in Eau Claire?
Here's what you need to know before you vote:
First, you need to be registered to vote. To see if you've already registered, you can search your name and date of birth on the "Register to Vote" tab of the My Vote Wisconsin website.
If you aren't, you can do so at your polling site on election day.
"To register at the polls on election day, they'll need a document that has their current name and address on it. They can use things like a utility bill, a bank statement or something like their driver's license if it has their current address on it. And then to be able to actually receive a ballot, they would need to have a photo I.D. with them," said Eau Claire city clerk Nicholas Koerner.
If your state driver's license or identification card has a current address on it, you can use it as both proof of residence and a photo I.D.
Some folks voted ahead of time.
The city of Eau Claire received more than 5,000 absentee ballots. That includes both drive-thru and mail-in numbers. That's about 1,300 more than the April 2021 spring election.
Koerner expects around 20,000 people to vote this time around.
"This would be a really good number for an April election. That would be about half of our registered voters."
For voters with disabilities, there are accommodations available at every polling location.
"There will be signs outside each polling place that have a curbside voting number. They can call that and request curbside voting. And then the poll workers would bring all of the information out to them so they can vote in their car," Koerner said.
The 'Express Vote' machines also offer modifications for people with visual disabilities, or the info. can be read to them.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 4.
To find out where you can vote or what's on your ballot, head to myvote.wi.gov.
