Spring election: 30% of Eau Claire County registered voters cast ballots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As polls opened Tuesday, many constituents made their way to the ballot box.
For the spring election, people could vote on who will be representing school board, county board, city council, and more.
Although polling locations opened Tuesday, local voters were already making their voices heard.
When it comes to absentee ballots, Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl said more than 950 residents used the drive-thru absentee voting option, and the city mailed out more than 2,000 absentee ballots.
"It's pretty similar to last year," Riepl said. "April 2020 was a complete anomaly so we don't really compare it to that year, but we do have more absentee ballots that we're mailing now prior to COVID."
With so many local races on the ballot, several voters said getting to the polls is their civic duty, and it's important for them to have their voices heard.
"I do follow politics quite a bit in the last few years and what happens locally is more important really. We have more say in what happens locally and that's why I wanted to vote local," said 73-year-old Kathleen Weix of Eau Claire.
"I just want to have a say in my community. I feel like I could be led or I can lead and I feel like having a say in voting is a part of leading," said 35-year-old Andrew Tarcon of Eau Claire.
There seemed to be a steady stream of people coming to vote at Trinity Lutheran Church where 18-year-old Noah Moss participated in his first election.
"It was my first time voting and I just think it's important to have a say in what's going on around here and just using my voice now that I'm able to," Moss said.
He also paid extra attention to a particular race.
"I mean school board's pretty important," Moss said. "I mean that kind of affects me every day more than some of the other ones."
"Just get out and vote," Weix said. "Have your voice heard. If you going to complain about politics, you can't do that unless you actually went out and voted."
The Eau Claire County Clerk's Office released voter turnout numbers after the polls closed Tuesday night. According to their summary report, 30.8% of registered voters in Eau Claire County cast their ballot in the spring election.