'Steady' turnout for February primary election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday is primary election day in Wisconsin. While this kind of election doesn't usually draw a big crowd, officials reported a good turnout.
Chief Elections Inspector Nick Shoemaker said by 6 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, over 500 people had cast their ballots in-person.
"We've had a pretty good turnout today for a February election. It's been steady all day," Shoemaker said.
The Eau Claire elections office said that at 6 p.m., they were at 19.5% voter turnout with over 8,060 ballots.
The big statewide race on this ballot is the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Four candidates, two conservative and two liberal, will be whittled down to two. Voters will then decide who gets the seat in the April general election.