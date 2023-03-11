 Skip to main content
Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly campaigns in Altoona

daniel kelly

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly made a stop in Altoona Saturday afternoon campaigning ahead of next month's election.

He spoke to a crowd about why this is an important race for Wisconsin.

He mentioned that this is a race in the judicial branch of government, not in the legislative branch. So when it comes to Wisconsin's abortion rulings, if a case were to reach the Court, he would be focused on written law, not his personal beliefs.

"I talk to people about the constitution, the rule of law, judicial philosophy, what makes for a good jurist, because that's the job of a Supreme Court Justice," Kelly said.

He'll also be visiting Chippewa, Dunn, and Clark counties.

The election is Tuesday, April 4.

