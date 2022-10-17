Three weeks left to get a free voter ID from the DMV ahead of midterm elections

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The midterm elections are just three weeks away. While many voted early, some might not be prepared to vote yet.
If you still have to register, you only need two things: proof of Wisconsin residency, such as a utility bill or a bank statement, and a valid ID. If you don't have one, you still have three weeks to get a free form of ID from the DMV that you can use to vote. There are even options once you get to the polls.
"You'll still have all the way up until election day to get a new ID," said Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire City Clerk. "If you don't have one on election day, you can vote provisionally and then you would have until 4 p.m. on Friday after the election to bring the ID information to my office. Then we could add your vote to the results."
If you don't vote early, in Wisconsin you can bring your ID and proof of address to register at the polls. However, Koerner said because many people register on election day, the process can be time-consuming. He suggests registering earlier to save time on November 4.
Click here to check if you're registered to vote. Click here for a list of acceptable photo IDs and to see if yours is still eligible.