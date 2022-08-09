Tiffany to faceoff against Ausman for 7th Congressional District

(WQOW) - Congressman Tom Tiffany defeated his GOP challenger and will now faceoff against Democrat Richard "Dick" Ausman for the 7th Congressional District seat.
Ausman, who was born and raised in Merrill, ran unopposed in his party's primary. In a press release, he said his frustrations with current Congressman Tiffany is what motivated him to enter the race.
Tiffany has represented the district since 2020, and spent several years working in the state legislature before then.
As of 9:27 p.m., only 27% of precincts are reporting, but Tiffany has a large enough lead that the Associated Press has called the race in his favor. He was being challenged by David Kunelius.
The 7th Congressional District is the largest in size in Wisconsin, covering the northern half of the state with parts as far south at Monroe and Juneau Counties. Click here to see a map.