Tom Tiffany re-elected to represent Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District

(WQOW) - Voters in Wisconsin's largest Congressional District have chosen their incumbent to stay in Washington.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 61.8% of the vote was for Rep. Tom Tiffany, and 38.2% was for his Democratic challenger, Richard Ausman. 81% of the votes have been counted, but the Associated Press has called the race in Tiffany's favor.
News 18 spoke with Tiffany after the results were called, and he said he wants to see Congress get back to fiscal responsibility.
"Let's get back to a balanced budget. Let's reward work rather than welfare. and my gosh we have to get back to energy independence," he said.
Tiffany, a Republican, was first elected in 2020 in a special election.