Trump backed Michels to take on Evers in race for governor

(WQOW) - Tim Michels has been selected by Wisconsin Republican voters to be their candidate for governor of Wisconsin.
Michels is a businessman who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The race was close, with opponent Rebecca Kleefisch trailing him narrowly when results first began coming in. At 10:45 p.m., Michels has garnered about 21,000 more votes than Kleefisch. With 72% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press has called the election in Michels favor.
Our sister station WKOW reports Kleefisch conceded the race Tuesday evening shortly before the Associated Press called the race.
Heads now turn toward the November election where Michels will take on current governor and Democrat Tony Evers. Starting Wednesday, Evers and other Democrats will begin a statewide campaign tour.