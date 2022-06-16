U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson stops in Eau Claire, talks food sovereignty

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Democratic candidate running for the U.S. Senate made a stop in Eau Claire Thursday to talk about food systems.
Tom Nelson of Appleton talked about his first-ever "food sovereignty plan" and how it will save dairy farmers and rebuild local food systems.
Nelson said his father grew up on a dairy farm in Polk County and that his aunt and uncle are third generation farmers, so agriculture and farm families mean a lot to him.
Nelson said food sovereignty means giving people a choice and bringing back a growth management system so that farmers can get a fair price for their milk.
"That means busting up the big corporate monopolies that drive costs for inputs up so high," Nelson said. "There's only three, maybe four companies, fertilizer companies, or seed companies, or tractor companies, and they have the market in a headlock."
Nelson also advocated for Medicare For All to help farmers access critical health care needs and said we need to make more investments in rural broadband.
Sarah Godlewski and Mandela Barnes are some big names who are also vying for the Senate seat. The three candidates along with two others participated in a forum Thursday put on by the Eau Claire County Democratic Party.