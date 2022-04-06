U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson visits Eau Claire, touts job plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson was in Eau Claire Wednesday touting his plan stimulate jobs in the area and address inflation.
The Outagamie County executive who looks to challenge Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) for the U.S. Senate met outside Banbury Place. At the event, he said his goal is to create a sensible policy where corporations also pay their fair share of taxes.
He said that someone in Washington has to stand up for manufacturing companies that sustain smaller communities like Eau Claire, as Uniroyal did in its heyday.
"We don't have the kind of leadership in Washington that's standing up to corporate America and investing in communities like Eau Claire and investing in companies like Uniroyal," Nelson said.
He also claimed that among his fellow Democratic challengers, he is the only one with experience in helping create jobs and supporting manufacturing.
Nelson concluded that the control for the Senate rests on the Wisconsin race and needs the right candidate for the job.