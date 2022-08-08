Unusually high voter turnout expected for Tuesday's primary election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After months of campaigning, it's time for the partisan primary elections, and poll workers in Eau Claire have been busy preparing.
Historically, midterm primary turnout has been far below that of other elections, but officials say this year that has potential to change.
"There are more contested races for this August partisan primary than perhaps in the past, so we are expecting the turnout to be higher," said Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl.
With close races expected for federal races like the Republican Gubernatorial primary or the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District, it's no wonder officials are expecting a good turnout. But it's not just a gut feeling. The early numbers they have are telling the same story.
"Historically, if the in-person absentee is up, then our polling place, election day number is also up," Riepl said. "This absentee ballot [number], for the in person at least, was about one hundred more than the April election. So, I'm expecting a similar or more than the April election for a final turnout."
Riepl said they have mailed or processed about 4,100 absentee ballots and have received 3,600 absentee ballots back in the elections office. Of those, just over a thousand are from the in-person absentee drive thru.
The drive thru has given officials another key indicator as well with registration.
"We had quite a few people come in through the in-person absentee drive thru, and a lot of them just wanted to register. They didn't want to vote absentee. They're going to go to the polling sites on election day, and we did have quite a few more registrations than we typically would have had for an August partisan primary," Riepl said.
In light of ongoing claims about election fraud in the 2020 general election, Riepl stressed that her office has done everything by the book.
"If you're unsure about the elections, I'd encourage people to come be a poll worker, so that they can see the steps that are taken to ensure that everything is safe, transparent [and] fraud-free," she said.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and if you haven't registered yet, you can do so at your polling place with a valid ID and proof of residence.