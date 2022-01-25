Vaccine passports to protestor penalties: Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on slew of bills

Assembly to vote on bill barring vaccination discrimination
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports.
Both measures up for votes Tuesday would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.
Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated. And supporters of banning vaccine passports say they're worried that the federal government will mandate them.
Lawmakers to approve contracts for troopers, building trades
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers ware poised to sign off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.
The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.
The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021. The Assembly and the Senate were scheduled to vote on all the contracts Tuesday. Approval by both houses would send the contracts to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign them into law.
Assembly to vote on Republican-authored police incentives
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly was set to vote on a package of bills designed to bolster police recruiting. The measures come as officer applications have dwindled in the wake of George Floyd's death and the national debate over police brutality and racism.
The bills up for a vote Tuesday would create bonuses for applicants and officers who stay on the job; require at least two technical colleges establish part-time police academies; create a marketing campaign to attract recruits; prohibit local governments from banning no-knock search warrants; and require schools teach courses on how to respect and cooperate with police.
The Assembly was scheduled to vote on the bills Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the bills to the Senate.
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on tougher protester penalties
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly was poised to vote on a pair of GOP-backed bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters.
One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Another bill would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance. The bills come after protesters burned parts of downtown Kenosha and damaged two state Capitol statues in 2020.