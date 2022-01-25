Vaccine passports to protestor penalties: Wisconsin lawmakers vote on slew of bills

Wisconsin Assembly OKs vaccine passport ban, immunity waiver
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly has approved bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports.
Both measures would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated. Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as vaccination. And supporters of banning vaccine passports say they're worried that the federal government will mandate them.
The Assembly approved the vaccine passport bill on a voice vote and the immunity bill on 59-34 vote. Both bills now head to the Senate.
Assembly OKs tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would create tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting.
The measure comes in response to reports last year of gangs of shoplifters running rampant through high-end department stores in California. There's been no reports of similar smash-and-grabs in Wisconsin, but the bill's chief Senate sponsor, Duey Stroebel, said in written remarks to the Senate judiciary committee that the state must send a strong message that organized theft rings will be punished.
Under the bill, the severity of penalties for committing thefts as a group would be determined by the total value of the all the stolen items. The Assembly approved the bill Tuesday on a 59-33 vote. It goes next to the Senate.
Wisconsin Senate sends critical race theory ban to Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Tony Evers.
The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure. The Senate passed it Tuesday 20-13, with all Democrats and Republican Sen. Howard Marklein against. The Assembly passed it on a party line vote in September. Republicans don't have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.
Wisconsin's proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with "critical race theory."
Proposal would give Legislature power over federal money
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The power to spend federal money sent to Wisconsin would be taken away from the governor and given to the Legislature under a proposed constitutional amendment approved by the state Senate.
The Republican-authored proposal must also pass the Assembly this year, and both houses again next session, before it would be put to voters for final approval.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers cannot veto constitutional amendments. Evers did veto a Republican bill last year that would have required the Legislature to sign off on his plans for spending $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money coming to the state.
Only citizens could vote in Wisconsin under amendment
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has passed a constitutional amendment that says only citizens can vote in elections.
The Republican-authored amendment approved Tuesday must also pass the Assembly this year and both houses of the Legislature next session before it would go to voters to decide. The governor has no power to veto constitutional amendments.
The Wisconsin Constitution guarantees that every U.S. citizen age 18 and over is a qualified elector. But it does not specifically say that only U.S. citizens are qualified to vote in state or local elections. Republican backers of the measure say that ambiguity needs to be fixed through a constitutional amendment.
Wisconsin lawmakers OK tougher penalties for protesters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has approved a pair of bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters and defacing government property.
The first proposal would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
The Senate and Assembly passed the measure Tuesday and sent it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly also approved a bill that would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance. The bill now goes to the Senate.