Van Orden makes campaign stop in Eau Claire, talks economy and inflation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Republican candidate vying to win the 3rd Congressional District made a campaign stop in Eau Claire Monday.
At Chick-A-Dee's Family Restaurant, Derrick Van Orden met with several local small business owners to discuss the state of the economy and how inflation is impacting them.
Van Orden said supporters have told him because of rising prices, they're worried about affording gas, affording groceries, and the future of their grandchildren.
He believes supply chain issues have been created by President Joe Biden's policies, particularly on energy.
Van Orden said in order to lower inflation, America needs to become more energy independent.
"We have to reinvigorate the ability for America to become energy independent," Van Orden said. "So every time, when you plant something in the field, it takes diesel, when you harvest it, it takes diesel, to get it to a processing facility, same thing. To run the processing facility, same thing. We have to lower energy costs."
News 18 also asked Van Orden if he's been watching the January 6 hearings and what he thinks about them, but he deflected to talk about the economy instead. As we've reported, Van Orden was in D.C. the day of the attacks, but said he left when things got out of control.
The district seat is up for grabs after Rep. Ron Kind announced he's not seeking re-election.