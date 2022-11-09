Van Orden, Pfaff give statements on 3rd Congressional District race results

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Voters in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District selected Republican Derrick Van Orden to represent them in Washington.
With 95% of the votes counted Tuesday morning, the Associated Press called the race in Van Orden's favor. He has garnered 52% of the vote to Democrat Brad Pfaff's 48%.
Pfaff cancelled a planned press conference Tuesday morning and issued the following statement:
“From day one, Washington prognosticators and political insiders told us we couldn’t win and that this rural, western Wisconsin seat was trending away from Democrats. Despite being outspent 4-1, western Wisconsin showed up in an unprecedented way.
“This campaign has been about one thing: bringing western and central Wisconsin values to Congress and bringing real results home to this district. It’s a simple message, and we all knew early on that it wouldn’t be easy to make this vision a reality. But that didn’t stop us: we crisscrossed this district countless times, speaking with supporters, voters, local media, and community leaders about what was at stake in this election. We left it all on the field, and I am so proud of the race that we ran.
“Thank you everyone so much for standing with me, for fighting for our shared values and for this campaign. Whether it’s as your state Senator, or a born-and-raised member of this community, you can be damn sure that despite this outcome, I’ll never stop being a voice and a fighter for you and your family.”
Van Orden said in his statement he wants to help build a brighter future for this country.
"Thank you to the voters of Wisconsin's 3rd district who have given me their support throughout this election. I make a promise to you: I will be the hardest working Congressman you have ever had in this district. I look forward to working with anyone who will put the Mission first, and the Mission is America.
To Senator Pfaff, I look forward to working with you to do great things for the people of this district. You are my State Senator and as long as we can put the people of this district first, we will continue to move Wisconsin Forward.
This election was about gas, groceries and grandkids. Families can't afford the first two, and are worried about the future for the third. I will do everything in my power to fight for our Wisconsin families and build a brighter future for America."