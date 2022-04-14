Van Orden visits Altoona, launches "Women for Van Orden Coalition"

ALTOONA (WQOW) — Fresh off of a trip visiting the nation’s southern border, congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden visited Altoona on Thursday.
Van Orden met with a group of about 20 local women to engage in a roundtable discussion and launch a "Women for Van Orden Coalition."
The Republican hopeful for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District spoke with those in attendance about the issues that matter to them, and their discussion centered on the economy.
“The bedrock of any civilization is the family," Van Orden said. "When moms are not able to focus on raising their children because they are concerned about feeding them, or driving them to their activities, it’s a real problem.”
After the discussion concluded, Van Orden gave his phone number to those in attendance, and said he is hopeful to reconvene with the Women’s Coalition monthly.
“You can’t fix a problem if you don’t know a problem exists," Van Orden said. "You can’t find out if a problem exists unless you listen to people. And so, getting with everybody here on a regular basis is a priority for me.”
Van Orden lost his bid for Congress to Democratic Representative Ron Kind in 2020, but he will face a new opponent should he win the primary this year, as Kind is not seeking re-election.