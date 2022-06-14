Vote on proposed Niagara bottling facility postponed indefinitely

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire city councilors could not vote for or against the construction of a beverage bottling plant in Eau Claire, because economic development manager Aaron White said the developers asked them to pull it from the agenda.
City councilors then voted to postpone the project indefinitely.
"I feel like we learned something really really important in this process," said city councilor Dr. Emily Anderson. "Which is how deeply felt is this desire to care for our water, and I don't think I realize the extent of that desire until now. So my hope is that this beginning of a conversation and not the end of it."
"To me what is disappointing about this is the lack of trust that the community obviously has in us as leaders and in the staff as people who need to prepare us to make really important decisions like this. Because they don't happen out of the blue," said councilor Jill Christopherson.
Niagara Bottling, a California-based beverage bottling company, was seeking to build a 500,000 square foot facility in the Gateway Northwest Business park on the city's west side.
There had been community opposition to the project, with a protest held outside of City Hall Monday night.
According to the city council agenda packet, Niagara had planned to created 58 full-time positions at their plant, with an average wage of about $60,000.
Had they built their plant in Eau Claire, they would have been using about 5% of Eau Claire's daily water supply at their facility, with plans to double that in a few years for their Phase 2 Expansion.
City officials said they would have hired a sustainability coordinator with funds from the water utility revenue collected from Niagara.
During the meeting, city attorney Steve Nick said the company could not come back with a similar proposal for a year, unless it was changed significantly.