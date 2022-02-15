Voter turnout expected to be low again for spring primary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Voter turnout usually isn't high for a spring primary, and local election officials said Tuesday's primary is expected to be no different.
On Tuesday Eau Claire School District residents will be able to vote for members of the school board, and there are some county board primaries as well.
Chief election inspector Nick Shoemaker said as of 11 a.m., 4.6% of registered voters cast their ballot, which is about 1,800 voters.
Shoemaker said they'd love to see a 100% turnout for every election, but said the low number of races plus the fact that they're local traditionally produce lower turnouts.
"Some wards in the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County have both a county board primary and also a school board race, combined with you have snow birds who normally vote up here, but they're gone and just haven't chosen to do an absentee ballot," Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker also asks voters to double check they're heading to the correct polling site.
Redistricting from the 2020 census modified some voting wards based on population so you may be in a different ward and poll site than in the past.
If you are unable to enter a polling site due to being sick or cannot leave your vehicle for other reasons, you can vote curbside.
There's a phone number unique to each polling site listed on the door that you can call.
Polling sites will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
If you don't know where to vote or what's on your ballot, head to myvote.wi.gov and enter your address.