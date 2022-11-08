 Skip to main content
Voters chose Hakes as next Chippewa County Sheriff

Travis Hakes

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Voters in Chippewa County have made a decision on who will succeed long-time Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Travis Hakes, who ran for the job as a Republican, had previously been the police chief in Elk Mound. His most recent law enforcement position is as a patrol officer in Cornell. 

Hakes won with 56% of the vote, with his challenger Chris Kowalczyk coming up with 44% of vote. 

Jim Kowalczyk announced in February he would retire, and not seek re-election after 44 years in law enforcement and 15 years as Chippewa County Sheriff. 

