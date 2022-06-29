Voting absentee in the primaries? Here's what you need to know.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the August 9 partisan primaries draw closer here in Wisconsin, the city of Eau Claire elections office tells News 18 they have sent out 2,700 absentee ballots.
Over 10,000 ballots were sent out during the height of the pandemic, but 2,700 is an increase over the typical number of 1,500 being sent out before COVID arrived.
It's still not too late to vote absentee in the Wisconsin primaries, but there are a few pitfalls you'll need to avoid to make sure your vote is counted.
"Absentee ballots, they need to be filled out, sealed in their envelope and then on the back of the envelope that gets mailed to us there's a spot for the voter to sign, a spot for the witness to sign, and a spot for their address," Carrie Reipl, Eau Claire City Clerk, explained. "If any of those are not filled out, we cannot accept the ballot."
Reipl also said they make every effort to contact folks who make a mistake on their absentee envelope, but they can’t provide the same courtesy for the ballot itself, since the ballots are not opened until election day.
Absentee voters must register to vote before requesting a ballot, and can only vote for one party in the primary or the vote will not be counted.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is August 4th. Ballots must be received by the clerk's office in time to deliver them to the polling place before the polls close on election day.
In-person absentee voting in Eau Claire runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 26 through August 5. Every municipal clerk has different hours for their in-person absentee voting.
Outside of the July 26 to August 5 window, all absentee ballots must be mailed to the voter -- residents cannot pickup an absentee ballot in person except during this time.
Absentee ballots received in the mail can be returned in the pre-stamped envelope provided, or delivered in person to the city clerk, or at the polling place on election day.
Drive-thru drop-off will be available for Eau Claire residents again this year.
To register to vote, request an absentee ballot or learn more, click here.