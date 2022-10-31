Voting machines tested and sealed ahead of election day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Election inspectors were out testing Eau Claire's voting machines Monday to make sure they are working and ready to go before next week's election.
Electronic voting machines are publicly tested within ten days of in-person voting each election year.
Several poll workers and inspectors essentially create a mock election. The city clerk creates sample ballots based off the candidates in the running that are fed into the machines like on election day. Results are processed and printed on-site to be checked.
"We've already run our sample deck of ballots through the machine and right now it's printing up results for us to compare to the results that we expect," said Eau Claire City Clerk Nicholas Koerner. "They are very precise machines, and they always produce results based on what we put in."
After each machine is deemed fit for the polls, they are reset and sealed with a tamper-evident seal that, if broken, will display the word "void." That seal is then secured under three separate layers of locks, only to be opened again on election day.
Koerner said they will likely be testing until Wednesday.