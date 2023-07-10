'Washington is broken': Eau Claire native Rebecca Cooke on why she's running for Congress

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire native is the first candidate to announce she's running for a certain seat in Washington D.C.
On Monday small business owner Rebecca Cooke announced her bid to represent the Third Congressional District in the U.S House of Representatives.
Cooke said fighting the rising cost of living and strengthening the state's education system are priorities for her campaign, but the most important issue for her is health care rights.
She's running because she believes Washington is "broken" and describes herself as a candidate who will fight for the middle class.
Republican Derrick Van Orden is currently the Third Congressional District Representative serving his first term.
"He's not hustling for everyday people in western Wisconsin. He's an actor, an author and a Congressman is just another feather in his hat. I think he's seeking limelight more than he is seeking to be a public servant," she said.
This is Cooke's second time running for Congress. She won Eau Caire County in the 2022 primary election cycle but finished second overall to Brad Pfaff in that primary.
Cooke is the only person to enter the Democratic primary race so far.