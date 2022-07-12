"We deserve our fair share." Democratic candidates for congress sound off on environment, other major issues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the Wisconsin primary elections rapidly approach, the four democrats running for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district participated in a public forum at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.
Candidates shared their thoughts on a variety of topics, including infrastructure, taxes, climate change and gun reform, among others.
"I like to think about the environment like I like to think about politics. It's local," Eau Claire native Rebecca Cooke said. "I want to invest more in mass transit solutions. Less reliance on cars and our highways, right? And regulating our biggest polluters."
"We deserve our fair share in federal support to make sure our water is clean and we continue to feed the world," Deb McGrath, a native of Menomonie, said. "Our kids can't even drink out of the tap. Every Wisconsinite should be able to drink out of their own tap."
Candidates were also asked to weigh in on national "Right to Work" legislation. All four candidates stood in opposition to the bill.
"I recognize the fact that the working men and women of this area and of this country, built this country," Brad Pfaff said. "We need to reorganize our economic policies coming out of Washington D.C."
"I worry that sometimes our unions have maybe not been as good as they should have been, because they themselves have become oppressive to their workers, as they have become overburdening with their leadership and losing sight of what they are really about," Mark Neumann said, shifting some of the blame for a bill he called Republican "propaganda" to the unions themselves.
All four candidates are running to replace incumbent Ron Kind as the democrat on the ballot this fall. Kind will not be seeking re-election.