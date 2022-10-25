"We're expecting about 10,000 people to vote absentee either in-person or by mail" Early voting begins in Eau Claire

 Skip to main content
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Early voting got a very good start Tuesday in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said within the first three hours, 164 people voted in-person absentee. He said that's about on par for a November election, but much more compared to previous elections this year.

You have several options to cast your vote. In Eau Claire you can vote early by doing in-person absentee voting through the drive-thru, or walk up to a tent at the city hall parking lot.

You can request an absentee ballot by mail, or of course you can vote in-person on election day.

"I think [the number of people voting early] will be higher than a normal November election pre-Covid, but I don't think they'll be very far above normal. We're expecting about 10,000 people to vote absentee either in-person or by mail, which is more than a normal November election," Koerner said. 

In-person absentee voting is available in Eau Claire from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at city hall. Early voting ends Friday, November 4.

Polls are open on election day on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

