"We're expecting about 10,000 people to vote absentee either in-person or by mail" Early voting begins in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Early voting got a very good start Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said within the first three hours, 164 people voted in-person absentee. He said that's about on par for a November election, but much more compared to previous elections this year.
You have several options to cast your vote. In Eau Claire you can vote early by doing in-person absentee voting through the drive-thru, or walk up to a tent at the city hall parking lot.
You can request an absentee ballot by mail, or of course you can vote in-person on election day.
"I think [the number of people voting early] will be higher than a normal November election pre-Covid, but I don't think they'll be very far above normal. We're expecting about 10,000 people to vote absentee either in-person or by mail, which is more than a normal November election," Koerner said.
In-person absentee voting is available in Eau Claire from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at city hall. Early voting ends Friday, November 4.
Polls are open on election day on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here to find out what is on your ballot.