What are the requirements to run for sheriff?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Multiple people have announced they'd like to fill area sheriff seats, but some may wonder, 'what's actually required to run for the position?'
Chippewa County clerk Jaclyn Sadler said those who want their name on the ballot need to file a declaration of candidacy form, as well as a campaign registration statement and nomination papers that have voter signatures.
Sadler said in Wisconsin the minimum requirements to run are you must be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote in the county you're running in. However, you do not have to be a sworn law enforcement officer in order to run.
She added it's unusual to have this many people announcing their candidacy this early, but with current Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announcing he won't seek re-election, Sadler believes more candidates think they have a better opportunity.
"Usually if there's someone that's been in the seat for 20 years or whatever it would be, it's usually harder to beat that person unless something obviously has happened recently," Sadler said. "So then when someone is retiring, it kind of opens it up and they think, 'Now is the time. Here's my chance.'"
From April 15 to June 1, Chippewa County Sheriff candidates must collect 200 to 400 signatures.
Eau Claire County Sheriff candidates need 500 to 1,000.