What's on your ballot, and how a supermajority can impact future legislation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Election Day is Tuesday, but what's on your ballot, and why is the nation paying so much attention to Wisconsin elections?
There are multiple big races on the ballot for November's election. Statewide, voters can choose their next governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, and United States senator.
Depending on where you live, races for Congress, the state Senate and Assembly, and referendums may look different for you.
State Legislature Could See GOP Supermajority
According to PBS Wisconsin, Democratic governor Tony Evers has vetoed a record-setting 146 bills sent to him by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature.
But his ability to veto, or stop legislation he disagrees with, could come to an end.
In order for that to happen, Republicans would need to achieve what's called a "supermajority."
"If one party controls two-thirds of the seats, then even if the governor were to veto a bill, the Assembly or the Senate could vote to override that veto and make the bill into law anyway," said Geoff Peterson, a political science professor and assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs at UW-Eau Claire.
In the state Assembly, Republicans need to take an additional five seats from Democrats to achieve a 66-seat supermajority. In the state Senate, Republicans need to only flip one seat to earn a two-thirds supermajority.
"What happens in Wisconsin is going to be at least to some degree a predictor to what happens in 2024 without question," Peterson said.
Peterson adds even people across the nation are paying attention to the outcome of Wisconsin's races because it could indicate how the 2024 election would go.
"I think people see us as sort of a bellwether. Whichever way Wisconsin leans tends to be the way the country tends to go. You think about how close Evers' win was in 2018 or how close the presidential race was in 2020."
He also said this election is the first big test on whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes a political impact to make more states swing blue.
Your Ballot
You can find what a sample ballot looks like in the Monday, November 7 edition of the Leader-Telegram, or head to the My Vote Wisconsin website.
For Eau Claire County, there is also a referendum asking if cannabis should be legalized for adult use by Wisconsin residents at least 21 years of age, and taxed and regulated in a manner similar to alcohol possession and use. There are also tax referendums for the city of Eau Claire and school district.
On My Vote Wisconsin you can also check where you polling location is and be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. Tuesday.