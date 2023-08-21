Wisconsin and Minnesota governors seeking funds to rebuild 'critical' interstate bridge

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - Wisconsin and Minnesota's governors are requesting federal funding to rebuild a busy interstate bridge.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he and Gov. Tim Walz are seeking funds to rebuild the John. A Blatnik Bridge. The bridge serves more than 33,000 cars per day, but has 'significant structural deterioration', Gov. Evers said in a press release. It is anticipated for closure in 2030.
Wisconsin and Minnesota have each committed $400 million to the project. According to a press release from Gov. Evers, the federal funds they are requesting is through the federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“The Blatnik Bridge is overdue for an upgrade, and we are ready to act and no longer rely on regular maintenance efforts,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the press release.
The Blatnik Bridge is one of two bridges that connect Superior Wisconsin and Duluth Minnesota over the St. Louis River. The Twin Ports is the largest port on the Great Lakes.
Once a final design is selected, construction is planned to begin in 2027 if full funding is secured.
I'm proud to announce that @GovTimWalz and I have finalized our grant submission for federal funding for up to $1 billion to help rebuild the Blatnik Bridge in Superior.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 21, 2023
Together we're building the 21st-century infrastructure our region needs to grow.https://t.co/Rnt0lhWrQe