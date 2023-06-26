Wisconsin receiving $1 billion for broadband internet

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) announced the Badger State is set to receive more than $1 billion in federal funding for broadband expansion.
These funds are through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
This is a national program that is funding almost $43 billion across the 50 states to expand high speed internet. Funds heading to the badger state are for those that lack affordable, fast, and reliable internet.
"Regardless of where you live in our great state, that you have access to high speed internet," said Baldwin. "This is an investment in our Wisconsin families. This is an investment in our made in Wisconsin economy and this is an investment in our future. "
Wisconsin will receive nearly $200 million of those federal funds by next year to begin building the infrastructure for broadband. The rest, more than $800 million dollars, won't reach the state until 2025. The senator hopes this program will be give internet access to everyone by 2030.