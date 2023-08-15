Wisconsin's role in two indictments of former President Donald Trump

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Wisconsin's role in the 2020 election has been mentioned in two out of the four indictments of former President Donald Trump: both in the January 6 case filed earlier this month and in the most recent indictment in Georgia.
Both involve Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the election, and in Wisconsin, appointing a slate of "fake electors" to falsify results.
Wisconsin is a swing state where President Biden narrowly won, and a local political expert explains Trump saw an opportunity here to call democracy into question.
"At the time it was, 'Let's find these key states where there's a really, really small margin, and we'll just put new electors in there, and then they can throw the states' decision for Trump and we don't have to worry about anything'. Because now, the electoral votes show that Trump won rather than president Biden," said UW-Stout professor of political science Kim Zagorski.
She said it's concerning that attempts to override democracy can happen here in our home state.
Trump faces four counts in the federal January 6 case, and 13 counts in the case announced Monday in Georgia. Combined with one other federal case and one in New York, Trump faces 91 felony counts in total.