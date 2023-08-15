 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin's role in two indictments of former President Donald Trump

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump 2023

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Wisconsin's role in the 2020 election has been mentioned in two out of the four indictments of former President Donald Trump: both in the January 6 case filed earlier this month and in the most recent indictment in Georgia.

Both involve Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the election, and in Wisconsin, appointing a slate of "fake electors" to falsify results.

Wisconsin is a swing state where President Biden narrowly won, and a local political expert explains Trump saw an opportunity here to call democracy into question.

"At the time it was, 'Let's find these key states where there's a really, really small margin, and we'll just put new electors in there, and then they can throw the states' decision for Trump and we don't have to worry about anything'. Because now, the electoral votes show that Trump won rather than president Biden," said UW-Stout professor of political science Kim Zagorski. 

She said it's concerning that attempts to override democracy can happen here in our home state.

Trump faces four counts in the federal January 6 case, and 13 counts in the case announced Monday in Georgia. Combined with one other federal case and one in New York, Trump faces 91 felony counts in total.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you