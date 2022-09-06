Polk County man charged with sexually assaulting mentally ill victim

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Polk County man is facing child sexual assault charges that if convicted, could send him to prison for a maximum of 100 years.
Earl Nick from Frederic is charged with sexual assault of child under 13 and second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the victim's who is now 14 told police Nick assaulted her years ago. The other victim is nonverbal, but the assault was witnessed by the other victim.
Nick is due back in court later this month for an initial appearance.