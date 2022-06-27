 Skip to main content
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating after inmate dies in Burnett County Jail

SIREN (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died on Friday at the Burnett County jail. 

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, Joshua J. Staples, 41, became unresponsive while at a table in one of the dormitory cellblocks. Corrections deputies entered the cell block and began using lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived a few minuets later.

Lifesaving measures continued until he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after he first became unresponsive, according to officials. 

