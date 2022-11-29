 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Portion of highway near Rice Lake blocked from crash

crash

WQOW - All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 48 near Rice Lake. 

According to the Wisconsin DOT due to a crash all lanes from 18th Street to West Ave are closed. They are expected to be closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

