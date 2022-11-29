Portion of highway near Rice Lake blocked from crash

WQOW - All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 48 near Rice Lake.
According to the Wisconsin DOT due to a crash all lanes from 18th Street to West Ave are closed. They are expected to be closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
